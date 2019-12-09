Maria Immacolata Catholic School to close after 2019-2020 school year

HOUMA, LA – Despite its history and very strong legacy, over the last several years the student enrollment and economic vitality of Maria Immacolata Catholic School have fallen to a level that is no longer sustainable.

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Maria Immacolata Catholic Church Pastor Fr. Joey Pilola announced to his parishioners and the school community that a decision had been made to close the school, effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Fr. Pilola indicated the decision was reached after consultation in late November with the parish council and finance council, as well as the school’s finance and advisory boards.

Bishop Shelton Fabre, diocesan senior staff and the Office of Catholic Schools all concur with and support the difficult decision announced by Fr. Pilola.

“While we sincerely regret that these actions are necessary, we remain dedicated to the mission of Catholic education in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools Suzanne Delaune Troxclair. “We recognize this is difficult news to hear, but we are blessed to have other strong Catholic schools nearby.”

Troxclair stated that the Office of Catholic Schools is working diligently to prepare resources to assist the Maria Immacolata families enroll in another Catholic school in the diocese next year.