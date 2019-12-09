Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day 1: The gift of Po-Boys from Melba’s for teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- On Day One of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving," Our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez teams up with Melba's to giveaway delicious po-boys to teachers.

Melba's donated 12 gift cards with $25 on the gift cards for the wonderful teachers at Young Audiences Charter School at Kate Middleton in Gretna.

Melba's is big on education. When students receive an "A" grade on their report cards they can come in, show their report card and get a free cake and a free po-boy sandwich.

