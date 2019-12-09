Joe Burrow named top 3 finalist for Heisman Trophy

BATON ROUGE – On Monday, the Heisman Trophy Trust announced LSU’s record-setting quarterback Joe Burrow has been named one of three finalists for the most prestigious award in college sports – the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow is joined on the list of finalists by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

The winner of the 85th Heisman Memorial Trophy will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Burrow, along with the other finalists, will travel to New York City later this week where the winner will be announced during a ceremony from the PlayStation Theater in Times Square.

Burrow, a senior from Athens, Ohio, is looking to become LSU’s second winner of the coveted Heisman Trophy. The late Billy Cannon is LSU’s only other Heisman Trophy winner, claiming the trophy in 1959.

Burrow becomes LSU’s second “Heisman finalist” since the organization began recognizing finalists for the award in 1982. Prior to 1982, only the winner of the Heisman Trophy was invited to New York for the award ceremony. LSU’s last Heisman Trophy finalist was defensive back Tyrann Mathieu in 2011.

Burrow, who was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year on Monday by the Associated Press, has re-written the LSU record books in 2019, establishing school marks for passing yards (4,715), passing TDs (48), passing yards per game (362.7), completions (342), total offense (5,004) and total offense per game (384.9). Burrow also broke the SEC record for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season in 2019 and he’s the only player in league history to throw for over 4,000 yards and 40 or more touchdowns in a single-season.

Burrow set the LSU single-game mark for passing touchdowns with six in the 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 21. Burrow holds the second and third highest passing yards games in LSU history, tossing for 471 yards and four TDs in a win over Texas during the second week of the season and 489 yards and five scores in the 58-37 win over Ole Miss in November.

Burrow has thrown for 300-yards or more in a school-record seven straight games heading into the Oklahoma contest and he holds the school-record for 300-yard passing games in a season with 11. Dating back to last year, Burrow has completed at least 20 passes in 16 consecutive games, also the longest streak of its kind in LSU history.

For his career, the two-year starter has guided the Tigers to a 23-3 mark with nine of his wins coming against Top 10 opponents. The nine Top 10 wins for Burrow are the most by any quarterback in school history.