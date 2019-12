The Saints pass defense didn’t get it done Sunday against San Francisco.

And, a day later Saints head coach Sean Payton said failures in that area were a collective effort. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo passed for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

Here’s what Payton told New Orleans reporters Monday on his conference call.

The 49ers averaged 8.2 yards per play.

The Saints, 10-3, host the Colts Monday night.