From Flip Flops to Gumbo! Ole Man winter returns tomorrow!

In true Louisiana fashion…a drastic temperature tumble on the way tomorrow! From spring-like warmth in the morning to winter chill in afternoon.

Many spots will climb into the low-middle 70s tomorrow morning, before a HUGE temperature swing by the afternoon.

Wind chills in the 30s possible by tomorrow evening, with off and on rain showers throughout the day and into Tuesday night.

Patchy frost will again be possible north of the lake on Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the mid-upper 30s. Lows in the low-mid 40s south of the Lake and the Mississippi Coast.

Get ready to bundle up!