Brother Martin to Retire No. 14 Jersey of DJ Augustin ’06 on Dec. 14

NEW ORLEANS – Brother Martin High School is pleased to announce that DJ Augustin ’06, Orlando Magic point guard, is to become the first Crusader Alumnus to officially have his jersey retired at Brother Martin.

Augustin’s retirement presentation is set for Saturday, December 14, 2019, during halftime as the Crusaders face off against Carencro in the Robert M. Conlin Gymnasium. Tip-off is 6 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children.

“DJ Augustin reached excellence in his years at Brother Martin High School, both on and off the basketball court, and has continued to be a strong presence for good for our school community. He is a man of character and a phenomenal athlete, he led by example and made everyone around him and our school community better because of his servant leadership,” said former Brother Martin Athletics Director and Director of School Services Barry Hebert ‘74.

Augustin, who was drafted 9th overall in the 2008 NBA Draft, started his career with the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) followed by stints with the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, and Orlando Magic. Currently, Augustin is in his 12th season in the NBA and third season with the Orlando Magic.

DJ played college basketball for the University of Texas Longhorns from 2006 to 2008, where he was named to the Big 12 All-Rookie Team as well as the NCAA All-Regional Team. In 2008, he was named first-team Academic All-America by the College Sports Information Directors of America, becoming the second Texas Longhorn basketball player to achieve this honor. Additionally, he was named a First Team All-American by Sports Illustrated and ESPN Magazine. He was also a recipient of the Bob Cousy Award and a candidate for both the John Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy.

During this time at Brother Martin, Augustin was the All-Time Leading Scorer with 2,249 points and a 2-time state champion. In 2004 and 2005, he was named to the All-District and All-State teams, as well as being named Times-Picayune New Orleans Player of the Year. In 2006 he was a McDonald’s All-American as well as a Parade Magazine High School All-American.