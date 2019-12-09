× 8 shot, 2 killed in New Orleans Sunday night

NEW ORLEANS– Eight people were shot, two have died in three separate incidents Sunday night.

NOPD investigators say that the first shooting happened in the 3800 block of Washington Avenue around 10:00 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene the found four victims, two men and two women, suffering from gunshot wounds, inside and outside of a local bar and lounge.

They were all taken to the hospital where one of the men died.

A short time later, a fifth victim arrived at the hospital.

Police believe that he was also shot in this incident.

Officers where also called to another shooting around 11:15 p.m. , this time in the 2100 block of North Rocheblave Street.

In this incident, officers found a female victim who had been shot to death inside of a home and a male victim also suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital.

Officers say the third incident happened in the 1900 block of Aubery Street, early Monday morning.

Investigators say that a man was shot in the leg.

Investigators have no suspects or motives in either incident at this time.

If you have any information, call CRIMESTOPPERS at (504) 822-1111.