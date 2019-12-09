Joe Burrow among 10 LSU Tigers to make AP All-SEC Teams

BATON ROUGE – On Monday, the Associated Press announced their All-SEC First and Second teams, in which ten LSU players were highlighted.
According to the LSU sports website, Joe Burrow was the unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year and freshman defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. was selected as the newcomer of the year.
Ed Orgeron was named the SEC Coach of the Year after leading the Fighting Tigers to the league title and five wins over AP top-10 teams in 2019.
Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver were the only three players in the league selected unanimously to the All-SEC first team. Stingley Jr. was also selected to the first team defense.
Six LSU players also earned second team honors, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson, offensive guard Damien Lewis, place kicker Cade York, defensive back Grant Delpit and defensive back Kristian Fulton.
FIRST TEAM
- Offense
u-QB – Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio
u-RB – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
RB – Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi
T – Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia
T – Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky
G – Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee
G – Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama
C – Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky
TE – Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia
u-WR – Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana
WR – DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana
All-purpose – Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
K – Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia
- Defense
E – Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama
E – Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia
T – Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia
T – Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas
LB – Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas
LB – K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama
LB – Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama
CB – Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland
CB – Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
S – Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia
S – Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia
P – Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia
SECOND TEAM
- Offense
QB – Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
RB – Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California
RB – D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia
T – Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida
T – Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York
G – Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina
G – Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi
C – Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia
TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas
WR – Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana
WR – Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida
All-purpose – Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston
K – Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas
- Defense
E – Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
E – D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
T – Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina
T – Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas
LB – K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston
LB – De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana
x-LB – David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida
x-LB – Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama
x-CB – Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana
x-CB – Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans
x-CB – Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia
S – Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston
S – Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami
P – Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston
- u- Offensive Player of the Year – QB Joe Burrow, LSU
- Defensive Player of the Year – DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
- Newcomer of the Year – CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
- Coach of the Year – Ed Orgeron, LSU
u – indicates unanimous selection
x – indicates ties