Joe Burrow among 10 LSU Tigers to make AP All-SEC Teams

BATON ROUGE – On Monday, the Associated Press announced their All-SEC First and Second teams, in which ten LSU players were highlighted.

According to the LSU sports website, Joe Burrow was the unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year and freshman defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. was selected as the newcomer of the year.

Ed Orgeron was named the SEC Coach of the Year after leading the Fighting Tigers to the league title and five wins over AP top-10 teams in 2019.

Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver were the only three players in the league selected unanimously to the All-SEC first team. Stingley Jr. was also selected to the first team defense.

Six LSU players also earned second team honors, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson, offensive guard Damien Lewis, place kicker Cade York, defensive back Grant Delpit and defensive back Kristian Fulton.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

u-QB – Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio

u-RB – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

RB – Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi

T – Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia

T – Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky

G – Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee

G – Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama

C – Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky

TE – Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia

u-WR – Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana

WR – DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana

All-purpose – Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

K – Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia

u-QB – Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio u-RB – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana RB – Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi T – Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia T – Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky G – Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee G – Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama C – Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky TE – Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia u-WR – Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana WR – DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana All-purpose – Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio K – Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia Defense

E – Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama

E – Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia

T – Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia

T – Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas

LB – Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas

LB – K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama

LB – Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama

CB – Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland

CB – Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

S – Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia

S – Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia

P – Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii

RB – Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California

RB – D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia

T – Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida

T – Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York

G – Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina

G – Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi

C – Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia

TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas

WR – Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana

WR – Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida

All-purpose – Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston

K – Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas

QB – Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii RB – Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California RB – D’Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia T – Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida T – Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York G – Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina G – Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi C – Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas WR – Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana WR – Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida All-purpose – Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston K – Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas Defense

E – Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

E – D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

T – Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina

T – Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas

LB – K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston

LB – De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana

x-LB – David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida

x-LB – Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama

x-CB – Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana

x-CB – Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans

x-CB – Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia

S – Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston

S – Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami

P – Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston

E – Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia E – D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia T – Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina T – Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas LB – K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston LB – De’Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana x-LB – David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida x-LB – Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama x-CB – Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana x-CB – Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans x-CB – Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia S – Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston S – Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami P – Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston u- Offensive Player of the Year – QB Joe Burrow, LSU

– QB Joe Burrow, LSU Defensive Player of the Year – DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

– DT Derrick Brown, Auburn Newcomer of the Year – CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

– CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU Coach of the Year – Ed Orgeron, LSU

u – indicates unanimous selection

x – indicates ties