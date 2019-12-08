× Tulane headed to Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

New Orleans — Tulane is headed to Fort Worth, Texas for their bowl game, where they will take-on Southern Mississippi in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. This is just the second time in program history that the Green Wave will be playing in a bowl game in back-to-back seasons. The last time they did was 1979-1980.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our student-athletes to compete in another first-class bowl game,” head coach Willie Fritz said. “I know our coaches and staff will enjoy the bowl week in Fort Worth, Texas. We have a lot of respect for the Southern Mississippi program and we look forward to a great contest.”

Tulane (6-6, 3-5 AAC) and Southern Miss (7-5, 5-3 CUSA) will be meeting for the 31st time, but this coming bowl game match-up will be the first showdown since 2010. The Golden Eagles have won the last 6, dating back to 2003.

“Competing in bowl games on an annual basis is the new standard for Tulane Football,” Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said. “The staff from the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is committed to providing our student-athletes, coaches and staff with a memorable experience. We look forward to a great week in Fort Worth.”

The Armed Forces Bowl will be played Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN.