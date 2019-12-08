× Tigers #1 in College playoffs: back to Atlanta

The LSU Tigers are number one in the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers vaulted back into the top spot after routing Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship.

December 28th in Atlanta, LSU will play fourth seed Oklahoma. In Glendale, Arizona second seed Ohio State will face third seed Clemson

The winners will meet January 13th for the championship in the Superdome.