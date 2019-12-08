ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: The LSU Tigers celebrate after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tigers #1 in College playoffs: back to Atlanta
The LSU Tigers are number one in the College Football Playoff.
The Tigers vaulted back into the top spot after routing Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship.
December 28th in Atlanta, LSU will play fourth seed Oklahoma. In Glendale, Arizona second seed Ohio State will face third seed Clemson
The winners will meet January 13th for the championship in the Superdome.