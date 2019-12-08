No ordinary Joe: LSU consultant John Robinson weighs in on the success of Joe Burrow, and leadership of Ed Orgeron

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers reacts after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers are SEC champions for the first time since 2011.

LSU consultant John Robinson, the former head coach of the Los Angeles Rams and the Southern California Trojans, weighed in on the success of quarterback Joe Burrow, and the leadership of head coach Ed Orgeron.

LSU moved to 13-0 for the second time in school history, defeating Georgia 37-10.

Burrow threw for 4 touchdowns, and 349 yards. He also ran for critical first downs, and his scrambling set up big pass plays for the Tigers.

LSU will find out its final ranking and opponent in the 4 team College Football Playoff Sunday.

