Niners beat Saints on last-second field goal

New Orleans — In a game that lived-up to the hype of two (10-2) teams, it was the 49ers coming-out on top 48-46. With 2:19 to play and down by 5, the Saints drove 76 yards on 7 plays in 1:30 to take the 46-45 lead after a Tre’Quan Smith 18-yard touchdown followed by a failed 2-point conversion.

Leaving 53 seconds on the clock and just needing a field goal to win it, the 49ers got a huge play from George Kittle on 4th and 2. Kittle gained 39 yards to get them into field goal range and then Saints safety Marcus Williams helped them get even closer with a face mask penalty called against him. That put San Francisco at the Saints’ 19 with 28 seconds to play. Robbie Gould came-in a few plays later and drilled the 30-yard field goal as time expired to lift the 49ers to the 2-point win.

Drew Brees finished 29-40 for 349 yards and 6 total touchdowns (5 passing, 1 rushing). Michael Thomas came-on late in this one with his 8th 100+ yard game, finishing with 134 yards on 11 catches and a touchdown.

For the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo finished 26-35 for 349 yards, 4 touchdowns and one interception. The Saints defense sacked him 3 times. Emmanuel Sanders led their pass attack with 157 yards on 7 catches and a touchdown.

The Saints (10-3) have an extra day to prepare for their next game when they host the Colts in week 15 on Monday Night Football, December 16 at 7:15 p.m.