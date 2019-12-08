NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown scored by Jared Cook #87 against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
LIVE BLOG: Saints vs. 49ers
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown scored by Jared Cook #87 against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
The New Orleans Saints play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, in the dome at noon.
Both teams currently share a 10 and 2 record.
Follow the live blog below for your up-to-the-minute game results.