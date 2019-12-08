× Half: 49ers 28, Saints 27

New Orleans — The Saints scored touchdowns on their first four drives of the game, but the 49ers were right there with them, taking the 28-27 lead into the locker room.

Saints tight end Jared Cook scored their first two touchdowns– one on a 38-yard reception on their opening drive and the he snagged a 26-yard pass from Drew Brees in the endzone about 6 minutes later. On the play though, Cook suffered a head injury and left the game after being hit by Ahkello Witherspoon as he caught the ball. Witherspoon was flagged for unnecessary roughness, moving the Saints closer for the PAT so they decided to go for two. Taysom Hill was stuffed on the attempt, making it a 13-7 lead at that point.

From there, Brees found Josh Hill for a 3-yard score on the first play of the second quarter to make it 20-7 and then Brees kept it himself later second on a 1-yard score to give them the 27-14 lead over San Francisco. The 49ers responded with 2 more touchdowns in the final 6 minutes of the second quarter to give them their first lead of the game at 28-27.

So far, Brees is 16-19 for 174 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus his one rushing touchdown too.

Emmanuel Sanders has torched the Saints defense with 132 yards on just 4 catches and a touchdown, while Jimmy Garoppolo is 11-12 for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The 49ers will receive the ball to start the second half.