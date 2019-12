The Allstate Sugar Bowl will have the 5th ranked and 7th ranked teams in its 86th matchup January 1st.

5th ranked Georgia returns for the second straight season, to play 7th ranked Baylor. The Bears are making their first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.

WGNO Sports visited with Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley for the announcement.

The Sugar Bowl will host the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, January 13th.