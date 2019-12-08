Back and forth: 49ers lead Saints 28-27 at half

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 08: Jared Cook #87 of the New Orleans Saints catches a 26 yard touchdown catch thrown by Drew Brees #9 against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 08, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It is an offensive shootout at the Superdome.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has throw for 174 yards and three touchdowns, but New Orleans trails San Francisco 28-27 at the half.

Saints tight end Jared Cook had TD receptions of 38 and 26 yards. But, on the latter he was clocked by Ahkello Witherspoon. He left  the game to be evaluated for a head injury, and has yet to return.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo has thrown for 206 yards and two scores,  including a 75 yard pass to Emmanuel Sanders.

Both teams entered the game with 10 wins, 2 losses.

 

