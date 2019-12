ATLANTA – We’re getting you ready for the big game as the undefeated LSU Tigers prepare to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

LSU has played Georgia three times in the championship game in a stretch from 2003 to 2011.

LSU won in 2003 and 2011. Georgia won in 2005.

But this year, LSU leads the SEC in scoring offense, total offense, passing offense, and redzone offense.

Get ready for a great game!