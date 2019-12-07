Hit and run hurts siblings, 6 and 13, STPSO makes arrest



MANDEVILLE, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a hit and run case that injured two children, a brother and sister aged 6 and 13.

According to the sheriffs office, the incident happened at the corner of Beau Chene Drive and Oak Drive in the Beau Chene subdivision.

Deputies say that the brother and sister were riding on one bicycle together when they were hit.

Both children were seriously hurt. The 13-year-old girl’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. She was treated at a North Shore Hospital.

The 6-year-old boy has a more serious injury and was taken to a hospital in New Orleans.

Deputies say they got the call at about 5:30 Friday evening, which is about 30 minutes after sunset.

The area where the incident happened has a dedicated lane for pedestrians, but no street lights.

There is no word from deputies on whether either of the two children was wearing a helmet while riding on the bicycle.

There is also no additional information at this time regarding the actual events leading up to the incident.

Earlier in the day, at least one St Tammany Parish sheriffs deputy was patrolling the neighborhood, watching for speeders and drivers who run stop signs. The STPSO also has a substation in the neighborhood which is one of the largest in Saint Tammany Parish.

Deputies reported that the vehicle involved was a dark colored SUV that sustained damage to its front, passenger’s side.

Early Saturday morning, Deputy say a suspect turned himself in. He’s identified as 31-year-old Joel Evans Cairns. Deputies say that Cairns lives in the Mandeville area and was booked with felony hit and run, reckless operation, and driving with a suspended license.

30.403813 -90.114406