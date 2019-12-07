× Halfway home: Tigers lead Georgia 17-3 at the half

Joe Burrow has tossed two touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the FBS as LSU leads Georgia 17-3 at the half.

Burrow threw two TD’s in the first quarter, 23 yards to Ja’Marr Chase and 7 yards to Terrace Marshall.

Burrow completed 17 of 25 passes for 204 yards, and has also rushed 7 times for 39 yards. LSU has outgained Georgia 255 yards to 136.

Cade York kicked a 41 yard field goal for LSU. Rodrigo Blankenship connected from 39 yards out for Georgia’s only first half points.

In the second quarter, LSU safety Grant Delpit sacked Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm sprained his left ankle on the play.

He was forced to leave the game, but returned on the next series.

LSU receives the second half kickoff.