A Monica double? Rummel wins state title, St Charles Catholic on deck

When it was over, Frank Monica gave his son Nick, a hug the two will not forget.

In his first season as Rummel head coach, Monica led the Raiders to the Division I championship. Rummel defeated Catholic 14-10 at Yulman Stadium. Nick's father Frank will coach St Charles Catholic in the Division III state championship game against Lafayette Christian Saturday night at ULL's Cajun Field.

MVP Donovan Kaufman scored both Rummel touchdowns, on a nine yard run, and a 95 yard kickoff return. He also forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. Here's the highlights from WGNO Sports.

De la Salle lost at St Thomas More in the Division II finals, 58-10.

Destrehan, Karr, Warren Easton, and St James also advanced on the public school side to the state championship games at the Superdome next weekend.

Next weekend, we will have two state championship editions of Friday Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. FNF will air Friday and Saturday at 11 pm on nola 38, with the replay on WGNO at midnight.

 

