Watch: Amazing drone video of Uptown water main break

NEW ORLEANS - We have exclusive drone video of the massive water main break that is flooding several streets around Tulane University this morning.

Claiborne Avenue between Calhoun Street and Audubon Avenue has ankle deep water flowing down the street after a broken 30 inch water main burst this morning.

WGNO anchor Curt Sprang captured amazing arial footage of the water bursting up from the ground near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Calhoun Street.

The Sewerage and Water Board does have a work crew on the scene, and says that the broken pipe is very old and that they are currently turning off other lines to isolate the leak.

The far right lane of Claiborne Avenue is currently blocked off by safety cones that were put out by the NOPD.

Drivers should precede with caution when traveling in the area.