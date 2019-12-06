Tropical Isle co-owner Earl Bernhardt has died

NEW ORLEANS – Earl Bernhardt, co-owner of the Tropical Isle bar on Bourbon Street and co-creator of the famously strong Hand Grenade drink, has passed away.

Bernhardt turned 80 years old in August of 2019.

He died unexpectedly of natural causes on December 5.

In addition to helping popularize the popular nightspot’s signature drink, Bernhardt mentored many young and established New Orleans musicians, and he was beloved within the music community for consistently featuring live music in his bars.

In recent years, Bernhardt became well known because of the string of kooky commercials featuring him alongside longtime partner Pam Fortner.

Funeral arraignments have not yet been announced.