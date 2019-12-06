× Title time: LSU takes on Georgia, aims to be 13-0 for 2nd time in school history

In the coaches day before game press conference, very little light is shed, on anything.

But, Friday in Atlanta, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart did say something interesting about the LSU offense.

“It is not a complicated system, they have a tremendous amount of chess pieces doing it,” said Smart.

The LSU offense certainly has the numbers. LSU is the first school in the history of the Southeastern Conference to have a 4,000 passer, a 1,000 yard rusher, and two 1,000 yard receivers.

So, much chatter focuses in, on the LSU offense, ranked 2nd nationally in total yards, and the Georgia defense, ranked 4th nationally in yards allowed.

But, the LSU defense against the Georgia offense may decide the game.

Georgia’s best running back, D’Andre Swift, is nursing a shoulder injury, but is expected to play.

And, in SEC play, Georgia scored 27 points or less in six consecutive league games.

Georgia finally busted out last Saturday with a 52 point game against in-state rival Georgia Tech.

LSU’s defense, maligned for allowing 37 points at Ole Miss, and 41 points at Alabama, responded in a 50-7 thumping over Texas A&M.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm threw 30 TD passes a year ago.

In 2019, he’s thrown 21.

This side of the ball could decide the game.

If LSU can get the lead early, they would put tremendous pressure on Georgia.

LSU has scored 46, 58, 56, and 50 points in its last four games.

57 of LSU’s 74 touchdown drives have happened in less than three minutes.

Can Joe Burrow and an elite offense carry LSU to a national championship?

The first of what could be three giant tests is ready to commence.

LSU notes: Ed Orgeron has nine wins against top 10 teams .. trailing only Les Miles (16), and Charley McClendon (10). However, Miles did in 12 years and Coach Mac in 18 years…

LSU is 12-0 for only the second time in school history. In 2011, the Tigers won their first 13, including the SEC championship, in 2011 … LSU is ranked 1st in the Associated Press writers poll for the 6th consecutive week … LSU is 4-1 in SEC championship game. The Tigers have defeated Tennessee (2001, 2007) and Georgia (2003, 2011). LSU lost to Georgia in 2005 … Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has 17 touchdown receptions, 1 shy of the league record held by Florida’s Reidel Anthony.