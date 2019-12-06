Three men arrested for Covington-area shooting

COVINGTON, LA – On Tuesday, November 5, the Covington Police Department responded to the 900 block of North Florida Street to investigate a shooting.

During the shooting, one man received a critical gunshot wound.

With the assistance of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Covington Police Department arrested the following three subjects in relation to this shooting:

  • 19-year-old Avery Fabre- Attempted second degree murder
  • 26-year-old Mikhail Washington-  Attempted second degree murder
  • 27-year-old Markell Powell-  Attempted second degree murder, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses (heroin), distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 CDS, Possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids (marijuana).

During the arrest of Powell, he was found in possession of heroin and marijuana.

