Happening Saturday, the Allstate Sugar Bowl Celebration in the Oaks Run/Walk

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, costumed holiday runners, walkers and families will descend on City Park for the Allstate Sugar Bowl Celebration in the Oaks Run/Walk.

The festivities begin at 1 P.M. with the race set for 2 P.M.

Immediately following the race, event organizers will host an LSU SEC Championship Game watch party for families next to City Putt and across from Storyland with big TVs set up.

Registration is still open and available for Saturday’s race. Those wishing to register in person Saturday can do so at the tents inside the practice track.

Day-of registration is $35.