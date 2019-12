Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - WGNO viewer Mike Gillen photographed an amazing atmospheric phenomenon over the Bonnet Carré Spillway.

Gillen snapped pictures of a parhelion, a partial halo around the sun commonly called a sun dog.

Ice crystals in the atmosphere refract sunlight under certain circumstances, creating the beautiful effect.

Sun dogs appear more frequently near the horizon, so sunrise and sunset are your best bet for seeing them.

