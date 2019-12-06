× Streets flooding near Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS– Water from a possible a broken main is flooding several streets around Tulane University.

Claiborne Avenue between Calhoun Street and Audubon Avenue has ankle deep water flowing down the street.

The Sewerage and Water Board does have a work crew on the scene, but has not given a clear answer as to where the water is coming from.

The far right lane of Claiborne Avenue is currently blocked off by safety cones that were put out by the NOPD.

Drivers should precede with caution when traveling in the area.