St. Bernard Parish Government awarded $35 million for coastal project

CHALMETTE, LA – On December 5, the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration (CWPPRA) Technical Committee approved Phase 1 (engineering/design) funding for the North Delacroix Marsh Creation and Terracing project.

The estimated total cost of the project is $35.5 million.

The project, which will create over 300 acres of marsh and several miles of marsh terracing immediately east of Delacroix, was voted #1 in the state by the committee of state and federal agencies.

This vote marks the third large-scale CWPPRA project to be approved in St. Bernard Parish since 2016.

The newly funded CWPPRA project abuts the East Delacroix Marsh Creation and Terracing CWPPRA project (estimated total cost of $39 million), which was approved by the CWPPRA Technical Committee in 2018.

That project will create an additional 350 acres of marsh and several miles of marsh terracing.

The committee had previously approved the Bayou La Loutre Ridge Restoration and Marsh Creation CWPPRA project (estimated cost of $31 million) in 2016. Both projects are currently in engineering/design.

“St. Bernard Parish Government is very fortunate to have gotten a third CWPPRA project funded this year. There is a great deal of synergy between these projects, which will mitigate storm surge and increase the resilience of our historic fishing communities and levee system. I would like to thank our state and federal partners, as well as Executive Director John Lane and Coastal Consultants George Ricks and Jerry Graves, for their efforts in moving these projects forward,” said Parish President Guy McInnis.

Once engineering and design for the three referenced CWPPRA projects is completed, the CWPPRA Technical Committee will consider each for Phase 2 (construction) funding.