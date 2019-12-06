Payton: “Our red zone numbers have to be better.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- The Saints are sitting atop the NFC standings at (10-2) and are riding a 3-game win-streak coming into Sunday's week 14 match-up with the 49ers, who are also (10-2). While the Saints are finding ways to win, they have yet to have a game where they score more than 36 points. Sean Payton was asked Friday if he thought his team's offense was executing the way he'd like them to at this point in the season.

"I think the answer would be no," Payton said. "I think our red zone numbers have to get better. That's something we continue to work on. Our ball security has been fantastic. Our third down has gotten better but the thing that would stand out is the red zone efficiency. I think our numbers in the past have been better and I think we can be better."

The Saints are ranked 23rd in the NFL in red zone scoring percentage at just 51.2% and just 44% at home.

In regards to ball security, the Saints are tied for second in the league at +11 in the turnover differential with 18 takeaways (10 interceptions, 8 fumble recoveries) and just 7 giveaways (6 interceptions, 1 fumble). The Saints are the only team in the NFL with just one fumble lost. Every other team has at least 3 this season.