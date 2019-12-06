New Orleans man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ a hospital

NEW ORLEANS – On December 4, while on the phone with a hospital, the suspect allegedly began using profane language and threatened to “blow up” the hospital.

Deputies determined the call came from the personal cell phone of 58-year-old Joseph Lee.

Through investigation, NOPD Second District detectives determined that at about 4:00 A.M., Lee got on the phone with a hospital in the Second District, and that is when the threat was made.

Lee’s cell phone was traced to the 5600 block of Read Boulevard, in the Seventh District.

Second District detectives and officers traveled to the location and, upon finding Lee there, apprehended and arrested him.

No explosive devices were located at the hospital and no one was injured.

Lee was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for communicating false arson information and terrorizing.