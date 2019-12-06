‘Mean Girls’ playing at Saenger Theatre in March

NEW ORLEANS – Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans announces that tickets for the New Orleans premiere of the First National Tour of Mean Girls will go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 A.M.

Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, Mean Girls is part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2019-2020 season.

Tickets for Mean Girls start at $30 and are available for purchase online, at all Ticketmaster outlets, and at the Saenger Theatre Box Office.

Mean Girls will play at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans from March 17-22, 2020. The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

“Audiences will enjoy seeing the pop culture classic, Mean Girls, in a whole new light – as a musical,” said Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney regional president. “At Hancock Whitney, we proudly support the arts and are thrilled for people from across the Gulf South to experience this hit show as part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans series.”

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March 2018. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run in the fall of 2017.

The record-breaking new musical comedy is produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman and Paramount Pictures, and is based on the hit film.