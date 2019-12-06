Katy Perry gets massage from Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer in sexy new video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Oh deer! Superstar Katy Perry sures know how to make her fans blush! Her new music video is getting a lot of attention this week! In the new music video for her original Christmas song, "Cozy Little Christmas," Perry and Santa Claus get massaged by reindeer. Katy's masseuse is none other than Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer!

The music video has been viewed nearly 7-million times in less than a week.

You can catch Katy Perry as a celebrity judge on "American Idol" when the new season premieres on February 16, 2020 on WGNO-TV.