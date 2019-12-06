Former First Lady of New Orleans Sybil Morial signs copies of her book at Melba’s

NEW ORLEANS-- On Tuesday at Melba's, former First Lady of New Orleans, Sybil Haydel Morial signed copies of her book, "Witness To Change:  From Jim Crow to Political Empowerment."

Moria's the wife of Ernest "Dutch" Morial.  The Convention Center is named after him.  He was the first African-American Mayor of New Orleans.

Sybil and Ernest's son Marc Morial became Mayor of New Orleans as well.

Ms. Morial says this book is about New Orleans and African-American History as well as her memories.

"I would get up and put my stories that I remembered on the computer.  Pretty soon I had 15 stories and I thought I have a book.  I want to tell these stories to my children and grandchildren.  It took me six years to write, so it is a labor of love.  I was healing myself as I wrote," she said.

 

