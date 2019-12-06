FNF Scholar Athlete: Jasper LaSalle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Franklinton, La. -- Jasper LaSalle's theory on juggling school work and athletics is pretty simple.

"You can always find time," LaSalle said. "It's just whether you're willing to make time."

That thinking has served him well during his time at Franklinton High School, as their quarterback and also a 4.0 student. As a numbers guy, he's hoping to pursue a career in engineering.

"I'm really good at math once I understand it and it just come natural to me," LaSalle said.

Another thing that comes naturally for Jasper is his ability to galvanize his teammates-- an invaluable trait to have as a quarterback.

"You definitely have to have leadership skills," LaSalle said. "You've got to be able to drown-out whether the crowd is being real loud. You've got to lead the team in the right way, have good body language that way they feed off your energy."

"Our quarterback Jasper LaSalle is a tremendous leader for us on and off the field," said Franklinton Head Coach Jonathan Barber. "I told somebody earlier in the year, if you want to be able to identify a guy to lead your team, that's the type of guy you want. That's the type of kid you want to model raising your own kids like because he's such a good person on and off the field."

Jasper LaSalle of Franklinton. This week's Scholar Athlete, brought to you by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.