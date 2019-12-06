× Few showers Friday but a nice weekend

A small weather system moving through the mid Mississippi River valley will bring some showers to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi on Friday. These showers will be small and spotty in nature and will not amount to anything significant.

The best chance of showers is going to be in the late morning time frame. After that the activity will be very isolated through the afternoon.

Following this system the area does see some cooler air but not a cold airmass. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and upper 60s to near 70 on Sunday. Expect dry conditions through the weekend.