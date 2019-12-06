‘Feast of Seven Fishes’ at Avo New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Avo’s Executive Chef/Owner Nick Lama celebrates “Feast of Seven Fishes,” an Italian-American celebration of Christmas Eve.

Chef Nick is a third-generation Sicilian with great family roots. As a child, he accompanied his father and grandfather to work at the original St. Roch Market, the historic seafood market his family owned and operated in the Ninth Ward.

Feast of Seven Fishes will run at the restaurant from December Dec 9 to 28, with a four-course pre-fixe meal.

The price is $67 per person, and wine pairing can be added for an additional $30.

The meal, (see below) features the use of seven different types of local seafood.

Nick’s menu this year includes: