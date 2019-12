Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Lights, camera, action! There are a lot of movies filming in New Orleans right now including the Universal Pictures flick called, "All My Life."

It stars "Crazy Rich Asians" star Harry Shum Jr. and Jessica Rothe. This week they were filming at Tracey's Bar in the Irish Channel on Magazine Street.

The movie is about a young couple who plan their wedding in the face of devastating news that one of them has cancer.