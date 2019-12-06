Boil water advisory issued after Uptown water main break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Sewerage and Water Board has issued a boil water advisory for portions of the Uptown area after a 30-inch water main burst this morning near Tulane University.

"The boundaries of the impacted areas are: Properties along Calhoun and Palmer Ave. between S. Claiborne Ave. and Story St., including the dead-end blocks of South Johnson, South Prieur and Barret Street. Properties between S.Claiborne, Audubon Blvd, Hickory and Lowerline streets," the S&WB said.

While monitoring water pressure in the area surrounding the break, S&WB officials discovered that the pressure had dropped below 20 psi, triggering the advisory.

Tulane University and Yulman Stadium are not included in the advisory at this time.