Three military veterans receive free furniture from Conn’s HomePlus

GENTILLY, LA - On Thursday, a few well-deserving veterans received a special holiday surprise.

Continuing its mission of positively impacting the communities it serves, specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, Conn's HomePlus, aims to help veteran families in New Orleans by enhancing their homes with new and needed furniture.

Out of over a hundred residents at the Bastion Community of Resilience – an intentional community for military veterans, three were chosen to receive all new furniture.

More than $22 thousand in furniture was given away.

Each of the three residents received new furniture throughout their apartments, from the kitchen to the bedroom, bathroom and living room.

Big screen televisions, dining room tables and beds among other things were all donated by Conn's HomePlus, as part of their Conn's Care Program.

This donation will help make the families more comfortable in their homes and complement the aid supplied by Bastion.