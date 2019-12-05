Tickets for Voodoo 2020 go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 A.M.

NEW ORLEANS – What makes the best Christmas present? A three day pass to Voodoo 2020.

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience is back to its old ways, announcing ticket sales 10 months before the next fest.

An email went out on Thursday morning, with information on the first ticket sale opportunity.

At 10 A.M. on Dec. 12, festival goers can reserve their three-day-ticket for just $20 down, with the Voodoo layaway plan.

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will take place October 30, 31, and November 1, 2020 in New Orleans City Park.