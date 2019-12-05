Taking the temperature of her pansies: one of America’s top science kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - What's inside her cardboard box lets Lauren Ejiaga see outside her world.

With a set of PVC pipes and a few pansies, Lauren has her eyes and her science project set on the ozone.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says she's studying something that most of us know nothing about.

Lauren Ejiaga is now one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids.

At Ben Franklin High, starting in first period Spanish, ninth graders work hard. But not many work their way to all the way to the top.

Headed down the hall at Ben Franklin is one of the top five kids in America when it comes to science.

It comes from a contest across the country to see who's a rising science star.

In the competition Lauren won, the top five sinners are for the first time all girls.

And for the first time ever, Lauren is the first African American champion.

Nobody is a bigger fan than her principal, Pat Widhalm.

He says Lauren is a great example of how hard work pays off.

As a winner, Lauren gets a $10,000 prize.

As for the rest of us, what we get, is priceless.