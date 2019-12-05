St. Catherine of Siena students help us keep kids warm this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year, the students at St. Catherine of Siena in Metairie held a special collection drive for WGNO-TV’s Coats for Kids, our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most — children.

Since its inception, Coats for Kids has donated over 72,000 coats to area children in need. Thanks for your support in making Coats for Kids a successful Southeast Louisiana tradition year after year.

Helping out is easy. Drop off a new or lightly-used coat at any of the participating locations below.

We'll take it from there, providing pick-up, cleaning and delivery to our distribution centers thanks to our cleaning and courier partners: Blaze Express Courier Service and Russell's Cleaning Services!

ORLEANS PARISH

Our Title Sponsor: The King Firm - 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank - 3915 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119

Home Bank -5435 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk - 500 Port of New Orleans Pl, New Orleans LA 70130

Charbonnet Family Pharmacy - 7211 Regent St. New Orleans LA 70124

JEFFERSON PARISH

Club Pilates - 2513 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70001

Home Bank - 1600 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

Home Bank - 1105 S. Clearview Pkwy, New Orleans (Elmwood), LA 70121

Home Bank - 1800 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, LA 70058

Home Bank - 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006

Nora Vaden Holmes Insurance Agency - 117 Metairie Lawn Dr, Metairie LA 70001

Once Upon a Child - 3122 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002

Spudly's Super Spuds - 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001

Strictly Salt - 3110 David Dr, Metairie LA 70003

Russell's Cleaning - 3704 Robertson St, Metairie, LA 70001

ST. TAMMANY PARISH