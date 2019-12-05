× ‘Pay what you can day’ at Cafe Reconcile

NEW ORLEANS – Café Reconcile, located at 1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, is hosting their quarterly “Pay What You Can Day.”

Everyone deserves the opportunity to dine with dignity, to be treated with hospitality, and to enjoy a meal.

Cafe Reconcile’s “Pay What You Can Day” allows Reconcile interns and staff members to use their craft for good and demonstrate the true meaning of hospitality — offering their talents in service of others.

From 11 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, December 10th, Café Reconcile patrons can dine and pay whatever amount they are able, whether it is $1 or $100.

On Pay What You Can Day, Café Reconcile patrons are invited to dine and pay whatever amount they can spare for their first plate. Additional plates are $10/plate.

A special lunch menu will be served including:

Fried catfish served with mac and cheese, green peas, or

Seafood stuffed bell peppers served with mac and cheese, green peas

Mixed green salad with pecans, cranberries, and a balsamic vinaigrette

Rainbow Christmas cake

Pay What You Can Day is an opportunity for the community to see Café Reconcile in action and learn more about Reconcile New Orleans’ mission to transform the lives of young adults by encouraging personal growth, providing workforce development and training, and equipping young people with the tools to achieve their potential.

“If we take the time and initiative to feed and nurture our young people, we also need to feed and nurture the communities that surround them and Café Reconcile,” said Gerald Duhon, Cafe’ Reconcile executive director.

Café Reconcile’s Pay What You Can Day is sponsored by Baptist Community Ministries.

Café Reconcile is open for lunch Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.