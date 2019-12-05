× One house destroyed, two others damaged in Seventh Ward blaze

NEW ORLEANS– A Tuesday evening fire on North Tonti Street destroys one house and damages two others.

The NOFD got the call of a fire in the 1900 block of North Tonti around 6:30 P.M.

When the arrived on the scene, they found a one-story, wood-framed house that was engulfed in flames.

The fire had also spread to homes on either side of the burning house.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but were unable to conduct a search of the original fire building before it collapsed.

The home had no utilities although neighbors stated that the owner lives in the home but wasn’t there at the time.

The home to the immediate left was unoccupied and undergoing renovations.

The home to the immediate right was occupied and the resident was able to escape without injury.

Seventeen NOFD units carrying forty-five firefighters were used to bring the 2-alarm blaze under control.