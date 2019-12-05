NOPD searches for person of interest in Phillip Street homicide

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for help in locating the person in these pictures.

He is wanted for questioning only in the November 13th murder of a man in the 2800 block of Phillip Street murder.

The pictured person is not a suspect in the case.

NOPD Detectives do believe that he may have information vital to the case.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Sasha Tousant at 504-658-5300, or to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111

