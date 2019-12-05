× NOPD asking for help to locating vehicle of interest in Holy Cross School car burglaries

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is asking for help in identifying and locating a vehicle that is suspected of being used in a series of car burglaries in the parking lot of Holy Cross School on December 2nd.

Detectives say that a red Jeep was seen on surveillance video circling around the school and entering the parking lot where several vehicles were burglarized.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.