NOPD arrests man for threatening to blow up hospital

Posted 11:48 AM, December 5, 2019, by

Joseph Lee

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man who is accused of threatening to blow up a hospital.

Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Lee has been charged with false arson information and terrorizing.

According to the NOPD, Lee used his cell phone to call a hospital around 4 a.m. on December 4.

During the call, Lee began using profane language, and at one point he threatened to “blow up” the hospital.

Police traced the call to Lee’s home in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard and arrested him there.

No explosives were found at the hospital Lee targeted, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.

