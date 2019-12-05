New Orleans Pelicans surprise students with a day of talking hoops and health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWS ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- The New Orleans Pelicans staff, dancers and Pierre are pulling double duty this week. Three basketball games and a clinic to teach area youth the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and how to develop their jump shot.

Through support from Hancock Whitney, the New Orleans Pelicans are partnering with educators at Eleanor McMain Secondary School in New Orleans for a Pelicans Youth Basketball Clinic to help approximately 150 students at the school learn tips for better basketball skills, more active lifestyles, and healthier choices.

WGNO's Peyton LoCicero shot hoops with the team and the kids. Check it out.