NEW ORLEANS – Star Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been named the offensive player of the month.

During the month of November, Thomas chalked up 37 receptions for 415 yards and two touchdowns.

“Thomas leads the NFL in receptions (110) and receiving yards (1,290) this season!” according to a tweet by the Saints.

Thomas’ outstanding work has helped propel the Saints to the top of the NFC South for the third consecutive season.