Mandeville police arrest suspect in multiple package thefts

Photo of suspect Glenn Cousins provided by Mandeville Police Department

MANDEVILLE, LA — The Mandeville Police Department arrested a man who is accused of stealing packages that were delivered to multiple homes in the city.

According to police, on December 2, officers pulled over a 2003 Chevy SUV that was being driven by 38-year-old Glenn Cousins.  Inside the car, they say that they found items that were taken during multiple package thefts and home burglaries.

Cousins was booked with illegal possession of stolen items, illegal carrying of burglary tools, and theft.  Police say they’re still investigating Cousins and have added additional charges of looting and simple burglary during that process so far.

Police said that because the investigation remained open, future arrests or charges could be announced.

